S. Korean Films to be Showcased at Berlin Animation Festival

Seven South Korean animated films are getting their moment in the spotlight during the Festival of Animation in Berlin.



They include Korea's first-ever feature length animation "Hong Kil-dong" and the 2011 production "Leafie, A Hen into the Wild" are among the list.



"Hong Kil-dong" produced in 1967 was lost with only the sound film in Korean remaining. But a Japanese dubbed version discovered in 2008 gave new life to the film as the Korean sound was recorded over the Japanese version.



"Leafie, A Hen into the Wild" drew two-point-two million moviegoers at the box office. The film was based on a same-titled novel by author Hwang Seon-mi which sold one million copies.



Other Korean films to be showcased include "When the Buckwheat Flowers Bloom," "Spring, Spring," "A Lucky Day," and the "The Shower."



The festival is taking place at Berlin's Babylon Kino through May 20th.