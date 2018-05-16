'Avengers: Infinity War' Draws 10 Million Viewers

Hollywood blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War" surpassed ten million in attendance on Sunday, the 19th day since it hit South Korean theaters.

According to box-office figures from the Korean Film Council, the latest release from Marvel Studios drew nine-point-84 million moviegoers as of Saturday. 

Walt Disney Company Korea, the distributor of the film, said on Sunday that the cumulative ticket sales surpassed ten million on Sunday afternoon.

The movie became the 21st film to hit the milestone in the country and the fifth non-Korean film to do so, following "Avatar," "Interstellar," "Frozen," and "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

"Infinity War," which opened in the country on April 25th, reached the ten million milestone in the shortest period of time among non-Korean films.

