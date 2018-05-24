BTS Again Becomes Billboard Music Award's Top Social Artist

South Korean boy band BTS has become the first K-pop group to win a Billboard Music Award for the second year in a row.



The seven-member group won the Top Social Artist prize at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.



Psy is the only other Korean artist to receive a Billboard Music Award; the 40-year-old singer won the Top Streaming Song Billboard Music Award in 2013 for his international hit song “Gangnam Style.”



BTS grabbed the latest award over big-name competitors, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes.



They were chosen as the winner based on their rankings on Billboard’s Social 50 chart over the past year through March, fan support on social media and a global fan vote held last week.

[Photo : KBS News]