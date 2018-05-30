BTS Becomes First Korean Artist to Earn Billboard No.1

BTS earned its first Billboard No.1 with its third album "Love Yourself: Tear," released on May 18th.



BTS topped the Billboard 200 chart, released on Sunday, becoming the first Korean artist to ever reach the top post on the main albums chart.



The Billboard 200 chart ranks the 200 most popular albums of the week in the U.S., based on traditional album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums. "Love Yourself: Tear" is the first non-English album to reach No.1 in 12 years, since Il Divo’s “Ancora” in 2006.



K-Pop sensation BTS previously reached No.7 on the Billboard 200 last September with "Love Yourself: Her." During a press conference in Korea last Thursday, the group spoke about their ambitions to rank No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts, go on a stadium tour, attend the Grammy Awards and become the biggest group in the world.

[Photo : YONHAP News]