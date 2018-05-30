Kim Whan-ki's Painting Sells for Record 8.5 Bln Won at Auction

Write : 2018-05-28 10:40:49 Update : 2018-05-28 11:46:10

Kim Whan-ki's Painting Sells for Record 8.5 Bln Won at Auction

A painting by South Korean abstract artist Kim Whan-ki broke the auction record for a Korean art piece, selling at eight-point-five billion won, or seven-point-nine million U.S. dollars.
 
The painting, titled "3-II-72 #220," met its new owner at Seoul Auction's Hong Kong Sale on Sunday.
 
The auction house said that the successful bidder will have to pay over ten billion won for the purchase, including 18 percent as commission. 
 
Another piece of Kim's artwork previously sold at six-and-a-half billion won in April last year, which was also a record-breaking price at the time.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>