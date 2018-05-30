Anchor: Boy band BTS has earned itself a place in K-pop history. Members of the K-pop group have become the first Korean artists to have their album topping the Billboard 200 chart.

Choi You Sun has this report.



Report: The seven-member K-pop group BTS' latest third album, "Love Yourself: Tear" debuted at Number One on the Billboard's main albums chart on Sunday.



It is the first time a K-pop album has topped the Billboard 200 chart.



The highest-charted K-pop album until now has been BTS' "Love Yourself: Her," which ranked seventh on the chart on the October seventh, 2017-dated list.



The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S., based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.



BTS' most-recent album is the first primarily non-English album to top the Billboard chart in 12 years, and the first world music genre album ever.



The album sold more than one million copies within the first week of its release on May 18th, and preorders hit a record high of one-point-five million copies.



It was also Number One on iTunes' Top Albums charts in 65 countries, including the U.S., Australia and Brazil.



On Friday, "Love Yourself: Tear" landed at Number Eight on the UK Official Albums Chart Top 100, the highest-ever for a K-pop group.



The music video of lead track "Fake Love" surpassed 100 million YouTube views on Sunday, less than nine days after its release.

Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]