Write : 2018-06-06 14:38:32 Update : 2018-06-06 15:00:07

S. Korean Ballerina Wins Best Female Dancer at Prestigious Award

A South Korean ballerina has won the best female dancer prize at one of the ballet world's most prestigious awards. 

Park Sae-eun who is a "premier dancer," the second-highest tier at the Paris Opera Ballet, grabbed the honor at the Benois de la Danse awards ceremony held in Moscow on Tuesday.

The award's organizing committee chose Park as the best female dancer over five other competitors from ballet companies worldwide.

The 29-year-old was recognized for her lead role in "Diamonds," a part of the "Jewels" trilogy by choreographer George Balanchine.

She is the fourth South Korean to win the award. 

The Benois de la Danse is one of the world's most authoritative ballet awards founded by the International Dance Association in Moscow in 1991 to honor French dancer and balletmaster Jean-Georges Noverre.

The award ceremony, held in Moscow each year, evaluates ballet productions staged by the top ballet troupes around the world. 

[Photo : YONHAP News]

