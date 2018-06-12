Festival Printemps Coréen Opens in Nantes, France

The Festival Printemps Coréen, also known as the Korean Spring Festival, will be held in the western French city of Nantes until Thursday.



In its sixth year, the festival is themed on Korean cinema and will feature recent South Korean films that have a focus on stories of Korean women.



Films such as "The World of Us," "I Can Speak" and "The Bacchus Lady" will be showcased to express the frustration and hope of Korean women and the insecurities of young Koreans in a highly competitive society.



The annual Korean Spring Festival is a Korean cultural gala opening every May or June in Nantes, a city in the French region of Brittany.



The festival draws over three thousand visitors. Last year, its organizing committee received the Korea-France Cultural Award (Prix Culturel France-Corée) for its contribution to bilateral exchange.

[Photo : KBS News]