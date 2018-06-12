BTS Grateful that Pres. Moon Mentioned its Fan Club

K-pop sensation BTS appeared on a KBS TV show aired Friday and thanked President Moon Jae-in for his message congratulating the boy band on their album topping the Billboard 200 Chart.



Appearing on KBS' Entertainment Weekly, BTS said they were completely stunned by the president's message.



The group's leader RM said they were particularly grateful that the president mentioned "ARMY," the name of their fan club, in the message.



He also said their performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles last month was a bewildering experience.



Late last month, President Moon sent a letter to the boy band after news of their number one ranking on the Billboard 200 made headlines.



He thanked them for spreading joy across Korea and around the world and congratulated the "seven boys who love music" and also mentioned their fan club ARMY.



BTS's latest album "Love Yourself: Tear" debuted at number one on Billboard's main albums chart on May 27th. Its title track "Fake Love" also landed at tenth on the Hot 100 chart, the first K-pop group to achieve the feat.

