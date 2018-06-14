Summit Working Lunch Menu Blend of Eastern, Western Cuisines

Write : 2018-06-12 15:54:20 Update : 2018-06-12 16:47:34

The menu at the working luncheon between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday was a blend of American, Korean and Singaporean cuisines.

According to the White House, the attendees were served prawn cocktail with avocado salad, a Southeast Asian-flavored green mango kerabu with fresh octopus and Korean stuffed cucumber for starters.

For the main course, the participants were served Western-style beef short-rib confit, Chinese-style sweet and sour crispy pork and Yangzhou fried rice popular in Singapore, and the Korean soy-braised cod fish "daegu jorim."

For dessert, diners could choose dark chocolate tartlet ganache, vanilla ice cream or the cream-filled pastry tarte tropezienne.

Although Trump, during his presidential campaign, said he could have a hamburger with Kim while discussing the North Korean nuclear issue, the dish was not included on Tuesday's menu.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

