Summit Working Lunch Menu Blend of Eastern, Western Cuisines

The menu at the working luncheon between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday was a blend of American, Korean and Singaporean cuisines.



According to the White House, the attendees were served prawn cocktail with avocado salad, a Southeast Asian-flavored green mango kerabu with fresh octopus and Korean stuffed cucumber for starters.



For the main course, the participants were served Western-style beef short-rib confit, Chinese-style sweet and sour crispy pork and Yangzhou fried rice popular in Singapore, and the Korean soy-braised cod fish "daegu jorim."



For dessert, diners could choose dark chocolate tartlet ganache, vanilla ice cream or the cream-filled pastry tarte tropezienne.



Although Trump, during his presidential campaign, said he could have a hamburger with Kim while discussing the North Korean nuclear issue, the dish was not included on Tuesday's menu.

[Photo : YONHAP News]