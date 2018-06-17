Seoul to Limit Visiting Hours for Bukchon Hanok Village

The Seoul city government plans to limit tourist visiting hours for the Bukchon Hanok Village, a popular tourist destination in downtown Seoul.



According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, tourists will now be asked to visit one of Korea's most popular tourist spots between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Mondays to Saturdays and will not be allowed on Sundays and early or late hours.



The restriction comes as residents have been complaining of noise, trash, and illegal parking, with the neighborhood of Korean traditional homes attracting ten-thousand visitors a day.



While the government will collect trash in the village three times a day, from the previous two times, it will also dispatch tour guides to ensure visitors don't litter or trespass in the area.



Following an open discussion with residents next Friday, the city government plans to implement the restrictions from next month.







[Photo : KBS News]