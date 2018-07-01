Hwang Sok-yong Receives 2018 Emile Guimet Prize

Write : 2018-06-26 15:45:58 Update : 2018-06-26 15:51:06

Hwang Sok-yong Receives 2018 Emile Guimet Prize

Renowned South Korean writer Hwang Sok-yong has been awarded the Emile Guimet Prize for Asian Literature. 

The Guimet Museum of Asian Art in France announced on Monday that Hwang won the prize for his novel “At Dusk.” 

Inaugurated last year, the Emile Guimet Prize honors some of the finest works by Asian writers that have been published in French during the previous year.

Hwang and five other Asian authors were shortlisted in April. They were Meena Kandasamy of India, Kaho Nashiki of Japan, A Yi of China, Omar Shahid Hamid of Pakistan and Wu Ming-Yi of Taiwan. 







[Photo : YONHAP News]

