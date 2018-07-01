Mercer: Seoul Fifth Most Expensive City for Expats

A new survey says Seoul is the fifth most expensive city for foreigners to live in, up one notch from last year.



U.S.-based consulting firm Mercer revealed the findings for 2018 on Tuesday.



Mercer determines the annual rankings based on the prices of around 200 benchmark goods and services including transportation, food and home wares.



Hong Kong topped the list while four other Asian cities were in the top ten, including Tokyo in second place and Singapore in fourth. Shanghai and Beijing followed at seventh and ninth, respectively.



Tashkent of Uzbekistan was the least expensive among the 209 global cities surveyed.

[Photo : YONHAP News]