S. Korean Film Professionals Invited to Join Academy of Motion Picture Arts

Thirteen South Korean actors and directors have been invited to become members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.



Among the new inductees revealed on Tuesday are actors Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong, and director Lee Chang-dong.



This year, a record 928 film professionals from 59 countries were invited to join the motion picture academy and will be eligible to vote for the 2019 Academy Awards.



This year's invitations are also considered to be the most diverse, with 49 percent being female, 38 percent being people of color, while ages of the new additions range from as young as 14-years-old to 86-years-old.



Many renowned local film industry professionals have joined the Academy over the past four years such as Lee Byung-hun, Song Kang-ho, Choi Min-sik and directors Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook.



New members will get a chance to celebrate at private receptions to be held in the fall.

[Photo : YONHAP News]