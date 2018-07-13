Vietnam Film Festival to Kick off in Seoul Next Week

The Korean Film Council has announced it will hold a second Vietnamese film festival in Seoul next week.



The Vietnam Film Days in Korea event will be held at Lotte Cinema’s World Tower branch for two days from Wednesday of next week. This follows the inaugural event held last year to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Seoul-Hanoi diplomatic ties.



Three feature-length films recommended by the Vietnam Cinema Department will be screened, including “The Girl from Yesterday.”



The film council said on Wednesday it hopes the event will raise the South Korean public’s interest in Vietnamese films and help expand cultural exchanges between the two countries.

