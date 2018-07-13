Record No. of Foreigners Arrived to Study in S. Korea in 2017

A record number of foreigners came to study in South Korea last year.



Statistics Korea issued a report on Thursday which showed that 58-thousand foreigners arrived in the country last year for academic purposes, the highest figure since related data began to be compiled.



Of the total, thirty-thousand came for language courses and 28-thousand arrived to study for a degree, marking the first time language students outnumbered those seeking academic degrees from Korea.



The report shows that the number of foreign visitors who arrived in the country and stayed for more than 90 days in 2017 grew by 50-thousand on-year to reach 453-thousand.



The number of those who left South Korea after staying for more than 90 days also rose by 24-thousand last year to reach 349-thousand.



As a result, a net 104-thousand people arrived in the country last year, 27-thousand more than in 2016.

















