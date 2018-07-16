World Championships of Magic Wraps up in Busan

Write : 2018-07-16 18:44:52 Update : 2018-07-16 19:56:02

World Championships of Magic Wraps up in Busan

The curtain has closed on the World Championships of Magic in Busan. 

The organizing committee for the Busan International Magic Festival said on Monday that around 200-thousand people attended the two-week-long event that wrapped up on Sunday with a closing gala show for the World Championships of Magic at Bexco exhibition hall. 

The six-day-long championships were held last week, following the magic show, “La Grande Illusion,” which ran from June 29th to July eighth. 

Dubbed the Olympics of magic, the championships, held once every three years, drew around two-thousand-500 magicians and fans from more than 50 countries.

[Photo : KBS News]

