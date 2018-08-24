"Switch-off" Event to Mark Energy Day in Seoul on Wed.

Lights will be briefly turned off at government offices and other major buildings in Seoul on Wednesday to mark the 15th Energy Day.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that the switch-off event will be held to promote and expand the culture of saving energy.



For five minutes starting 9 p.m. Wednesday, lights in the capital's landmark buildings, such as the Seoul City Hall, the 63 Building, and N Seoul Tower will be turned off. Some universities in the capital will also take part.



Local NGO Energy Network has been marking Energy Day since 2004 after energy consumption reached a record high on August 22nd 2003.

[Photo : KBS News]