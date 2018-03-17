Exclusive: Imprisoned Developer Admits Ex-President's Involvement in Bribery Scandal

A local developer, who is in prison on bribery charges, has admitted former president Lee Myung-bak's involvement in the 2012 bribery scandal.



Lee Jeong-bae, a former representative of the construction project named Picity, told KBS that he met the ex-president in person when he was lobbying for the project.



The imprisoned developer, who had previously denied the ex-president's involvement, confessed that he had dinner with the ex-president at a restaurant near the Seoul Museum of History on January second in 2007. He said former Korea Communications Commission chairman Choi See-joong arranged the meeting.



The developer, who sent a total of 600 million won to Choi from July 2006, told KBS that he sent the money for his own business but also to help Lee win the presidential election.



The developer allegedly offered the kickbacks in return for favors in getting the project approved by Seoul City.



Lee's aides denied the allegations.