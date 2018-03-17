Ex-President Lee Set to Appear for Questioning

Former President Lee Myung-bak is set to appear for the prosecution's questioning on Wednesday over a string of allegations of bribery and irregularities.



According to law officials on Tuesday, Lee is suspected of receiving about eleven billion won in bribes from the National Intelligence Service(NIS), Samsung Group and other companies.



The prosecution and the ex-president are likely to have a fierce legal battle on Lee's bribery allegations, as those convicted on charges involving more than 100 million won are subject to a minimum of ten years in prison or maximum life sentence.



The questioning will likely focus on whether Lee was aware of the illegal funds and whether he owns auto parts company DAS.



The prosecution believes Lee is responsible for the illegal provision of one-point-75 billion won from the NIS to his presidential office.



It also suspects Samsung Electronics paid about six billion won worth of litigation fees for DAS, which is allegedly owned by the ex-president.



Lee has strongly denied all the bribery allegations against him and his close aides.