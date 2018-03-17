Prosecutors Devise Ways to Coordinate Investigative Rights

The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office has come up with views on coordinating the investigative rights of the prosecution and police.



According to the prosecution and the National Assembly on Tuesday, the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office submitted such views to the parliament’s special committee on judicial reform the day earlier.



The prosecution is seeking to reduce its power to directly investigate special corruption cases and criminal cases while tightening judicial control over police.



The prosecution is also opposed to giving the police the right to conclude investigations.



While supporting the idea of setting up a department that would deal with high-profile corruption cases, the prosecution said it believes it should share the right to probe senior public officials, including the incumbent president, and their spouse.



Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il appeared before the special committee on Tuesday to give a briefing on the prosecution’s views. He is the first prosecutor general to appear in parliament for a briefing.