Ex-Pres. Lee Likely to Deny Allegations Against Him

With one day left until he faces prosecutors’ questioning, former President Lee Myung-bak is likely to deny most of the allegations against him, as he has done so far.



According to the legal circle, Lee’s defense team will wrap up preparations for prosecutors’ questioning with a final rehearsal on Tuesday.



On the key suspicion that he is the real owner of auto parts company DAS, the former leader will likely reiterate his claim that it belongs to his older brother Lee Sang-eun. However, prosecutors believe that the former president holds more than 80 percent of the company's shares under borrowed names.



Lee is also said to be planning to dismiss prosecutors’ suspicions over proceeds from the sale of land in Dogok-dong, southern Seoul. Prosecutors believe that Lee used four billion of the 15 billion won in proceeds to repair his home in Nonhyun-dong, while Lee claims he borrowed the money from his brother.