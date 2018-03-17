30 Electric Buses to Start Running in Seoul From September

Electric buses will begin running in Seoul this coming September.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Tuesday that 30 electric buses, which produce no air pollutants, will start operating throughout the green transport district in the capital.



The green transportation area stretches roughly 17 square kilometers, within the central area of the city. Some two-thousand buses are currently operating throughout the zone, on 73 different routes.



The city government will support the transport companies operating the electric buses with subsidies for purchases and installations of relevant facilities.



Seoul city aims to increase the number of electric buses to roughly three-thousand, or more than 40 percent of all city buses, by 2025.











