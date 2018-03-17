Ex-Pres. Lee Consents to Videotaping of Wednesday's Probe

Prosecutors will videotape the questioning session of former President Lee Myung-bak scheduled for Wednesday.



An official at the prosecution told reporters Tuesday that the investigation process of the former president will be recorded on video.



The official said investigators believe that recording is necessary for a transparent probe and Lee also agreed to it.



The former leader will appear for questioning as a suspect at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. He will be grilled in special interrogation room 1001, the same place former President Park Geun-hye was questioned one year ago.



Videotaping equipment is installed in this particular room.

