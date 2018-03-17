College Students Call for Antisexual Violence Bodies to be Created on Campuses

South Korean college students are taking collective action against sexual violence, urging colleges to install a body exclusively and objectively handling sexual violence within campuses.



An alliance of the student councils of colleges across the country demanded the move during a press conference at the Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Tuesday afternoon, expressing their support for the #MeToo movement.



The students’ group said such an apparatus should be in place to protect students who are victims and guarantee their human rights, adding students should be allowed to participate in its decision-making process.



The group said students are often excluded from the decision-making process regarding disciplinary actions against faculty members or administrative officials that are committing such crimes. Schools, it said, are also passive in disciplining their own members, so often cause secondary damage to the victims.



The group said students’ participation in dealing with such crimes at school will help schools impose fair punishment on sexual predators and protect students from undue threats of retaliation from the offenders.

