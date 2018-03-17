College Students Call for Antisexual Violence Bodies to be Created on Campuses

Write : 2018-03-13 16:58:22 Update : 2018-03-13 17:06:46

College Students Call for Antisexual Violence Bodies to be Created on Campuses

South Korean college students are taking collective action against sexual violence, urging colleges to install a body exclusively and objectively handling sexual violence within campuses. 

An alliance of the student councils of colleges across the country demanded the move during a press conference at the Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Tuesday afternoon, expressing their support for the #MeToo movement.

The students’ group said such an apparatus should be in place to protect students who are victims and guarantee their human rights, adding students should be allowed to participate in its decision-making process. 

The group said students are often excluded from the decision-making process regarding disciplinary actions against faculty members or administrative officials that are committing such crimes. Schools, it said, are also passive in disciplining their own members, so often cause secondary damage to the victims. 

The group said students’ participation in dealing with such crimes at school will help schools impose fair punishment on sexual predators and protect students from undue threats of retaliation from the offenders.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>