Gov't to Revise Sex Education to Help Prevent Sexual Violence

Write : 2018-03-13 18:23:04 Update : 2018-03-13 18:40:38

Gov't to Revise Sex Education to Help Prevent Sexual Violence

The South Korean government plans to overhaul sex education in the nation's schools. 

Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Kim Sang-kon said on Tuesday that the government will draw up comprehensive measures regarding gender discrimination, sexual harassment and violence, adding they will be focused on enhancing the education system, including sex education. 

Regarding sex education, the government plans to make changes to textbooks, retrain instructors and revise the contents and methods of education.

The drafting of the measures will be led by an antisexual violence task force established within the Education Ministry and coordinated with other related ministries, including the Gender Equality and Family Ministry and the Health and Welfare Ministry. 

The measures will also include new ways to prevent sexual violence at school, such as stronger punishment for offenders. 

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>