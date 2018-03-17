AI Detected at Duck Farm in North Chungcheong Province

Avian influenza(AI) has been detected at a poultry farm in North Chungcheong Province, after a hiatus of about 40 days.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said the H5 strain of the bird flu was discovered on a duck farm in Eumseong on Tuesday.



The government said it is currently carrying out further tests to determine if the virus is highly pathogenic.



The ministry immediately issued a 24-hour standstill order for Wednesday on some seven thousand livestock facilities in North Chungcheong Province.