Write : 2018-03-14 10:00:54 Update : 2018-03-14 11:26:34

AI Detected at Duck Farm in North Chungcheong Province

Avian influenza(AI) has been detected at a poultry farm in North Chungcheong Province, after a hiatus of about 40 days. 

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said the H5 strain of the bird flu was discovered on a duck farm in Eumseong on Tuesday. 

The government said it is currently carrying out further tests to determine if the virus is highly pathogenic.

The ministry immediately issued a 24-hour standstill order for Wednesday on some seven thousand livestock facilities in North Chungcheong Province.

