Prosecutors Search Office of Ex-S. Chungcheong Governor for 2nd Day

Prosecutors searched the office of former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung for a second day on Wednesday. The former governor has been accused of sexually harassing and raping his secretary.



According to the prosecution, inspectors from the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office continued their search because they had not finished gathering digital material from the South Chungcheong provincial office in Hongcheon County.



An's alleged victim and ex-secretary Kim Ji-eun, who has claimed An raped her four times over the course of eight months since last June, filed a complaint against him last Tuesday.



Since then, another female employee of An's Institute for Better Democracy has accused the former governor of sexually assaulting her.



She submitted an official complaint to the prosecution on Wednesday. Inspectors will likely summon him again for questioning.















