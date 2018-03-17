Rival Parties Riled Up on the Grilling of Former Pres. Lee

Rival political parties have clashed over former President Lee Myung-bak’s questioning over various allegations, including bribery on Wednesday.



Lee has insisted the investigations on him and his close acquaintances are acts of political retaliation by the liberal government.



Ruling Democratic Party Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae criticized the former president, saying the people of South Korea are angry at his unapologetic attitude.



Other liberal lawmakers said the ex-leader should feel more remorse and show a more contrite attitude to the public. They called on the prosecution to conduct a rigorous investigation to ensure an end to acts of corruption committed by presidents.



Meanwhile, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) backed the former conservative leader, saying that the investigation had been coordinated as political revenge ahead of the local elections in June.



LKP Chairman Hong Joon-pyo said on social media that while crimes deserve punishment, it was questionable whether the former president had to be spotlighted outside the prosecutors' office for past corruption charges for the sake of revenge.



The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party called for a thorough and lawful probe on Lee, remarking that the country was currently in an unfortunate state where two former presidents are facing corruption charges.



The Party for Democracy and Peace criticized Lee, saying he had neglected the interests of the public for the sake of his own. It called for strong punitive measures against him.



The left-wing Justice Party also called for a rigorous grilling session, even suggesting that prosecutors arrest him.













