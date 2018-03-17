What’s presumed to be a human bone has been found in a pile of debris collected from the salvaged Sewol ferry.



The on-site Sewol search team said that a presumed bone fragment was found at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.



This is the first discovery of remains of a possible Sewol victim since November last year.



Experts from the National Forensic Service said that the 20-centimeter bone is believed to be from the lower body.



The bone was sent to the headquarters of the National Forensic Service, which will likely identify the remains late this month through DNA testing.



Three-hundred-four of the 476 people on board the Sewol lost their lives when it sank on the way to Jeju Island in 2014. Five victims remain missing.