Famed Theater Director Appears for Questioning over Sex Assault Allegations

Theater director Lee Youn-taek appeared for police questioning on Saturday morning over allegations that he sexually assaulted members of his theater company.



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency summoned the famed producer as a suspect and is questioning him regarding rape and sexual harassment allegations.



Lee is accused of raping or molesting 16 female members of his drama troupe between 1999 and June 2016.



The charges were exposed by the victims through the ever spreading #MeToo campaign.



The sixteen victims including Kim Soo-hee, who is now the president of a theater group, filed a suit with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office late last month, calling for Lee's punishment.



Arriving at the police agency at 10 a.m., the disgraced director told reporters that he sincerely apologizes to the victims and will faithfully cooperate with the investigation regarding the veracity of the allegations.



Most of his offenses are known to have taken place prior to 2013 when crimes that are subject to victims' complaint were abolished in South Korea.



However the police believe he can still be punished by applying the charge of habitual crime which was newly established in 2010.