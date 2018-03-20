Sex Scandal-hit Ex-Governor Being Questioned for 2nd Time

Write : 2018-03-19 10:49:54 Update : 2018-03-19 11:39:05

Sex Scandal-hit Ex-Governor Being Questioned for 2nd Time

Former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung appeared for questioning before prosecutors for a second time on Monday over sexual assault allegations.

As he headed into the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office, An said he thought the sexual relations he had with his former secretary and another woman who filed complaints against him were consensual. 

However, he said it appears that the accusers didn’t think so and that he is deeply sorry. An said he would sincerely take part in investigations and will face whatever legal actions that are decided. 

He also apologized to his family and supporters. 

Asked if he abused his power in sexually assaulting the women, An only said he would actively cooperate in the investigations.

An first appeared for questioning on March ninth, four days after his former secretary accused him of sexual assault on live television. 

