Decision on Arrest Warrant Request for Ex-Pres. Lee Could Come Monday at Earliest

Prosecutors are expected to decide as early as Monday on whether to request an arrest warrant for former President Lee Myung-bak who faces various bribery and corruption charges.



Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il reviewed the options over the weekend after Seoul Central District's chief prosecutor Yoon Seok-yeol briefed him on the results of an investigation on the former president.



Observers believe the prosecution will decide within the week whether or not to seek an arrest warrant for Lee.



The investigative team is said to have strongly recommended requesting an arrest warrant, despite Lee's status as a former head of state.



Investigators believe there's a chance Lee may attempt to destroy evidence given the scale of the charges against him as well as the fact that he has denied most of the accusations. He is suspected of receiving about eleven billion won in bribes and using auto parts company DAS to create illicit slush funds of some 30 billion won.