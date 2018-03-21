Kangwon Land Employees Hired through Nepotism to be Dismissed

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will dismiss by the end of this month 226 employees of state-owned casino Kangwon Land who were hired through political or corporate connections.



As the casino's supervisory body, the ministry said Monday that it discussed the casino and resort operator’s specific plans to dismiss the workers. The ministry said the move will benefit public interest by enhancing trust in state-run institutions as well as restoring social justice.



The unfair recruitment scandal broke out last year, upon suspicions that the company had offered jobs to the children of influential figures despite their lack of qualifications.













