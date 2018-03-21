Police Wrap Investigation on Theater Director Lee Youn-taek

Write : 2018-03-19 16:42:24 Update : 2018-03-20 11:47:19

Police investigating sexual assault allegations against theater director Lee Youn-taek will decide this week whether to request a warrant for his arrest.

In a news conference on Monday, Commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Lee Ju-min said the director was summoned twice for questioning over the weekend and a legal review was under way.

He said his agency will decide on the warrant within the week.

The famed producer was questioned Saturday and Sunday as a suspect over allegations that he sexually assaulted female members of his theater company using his status and clout.

The charges were exposed by numerous victims through the ongoing #MeToo campaign.

Most of his offenses are known to have taken place before 2013, when a clause in criminal code requiring a victim's complaint for charges to be filed against sexual crimes was abolished in South Korea.

However, police believe Lee can still be punished by applying the clause of habitual crime.

