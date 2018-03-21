Average Salary at Top 100 Firms Is 54Mln Won a Year

A survey finds the average annual salary of an employee at the top 100 firms in the country is around 54 million won.



Domestic job portal Jobkorea analyzed the data of 81 firms among the top 100 in terms of capitalization, which have recently disclosed their quarterly reports.



The data shows the average period of work for employees was eleven years and the average salary was 54-point-five million won a year.



The energy and chemical firm SK Innovation has the highest average wage at nearly 93 million won, followed by Meritz Securities at 92-point-six million won.



Workers at Kia Motors had the longest period of continued employment at 20-point-three years followed by Korea Telecom with 20-point-two years and steelmaker POSCO with 19-point-seven years.



Samsung Electronics boasted the largest workforce of 99-thousand-836 employees. Hyundai Motor trailed at over 68-thousand and LG Electronics 37-thousand-700 employees.

