Prosecution Seeks Arrest Warrant for Ex-President Lee Myung-bak

The prosecution on Monday sought an arrest warrant for former President Lee Myung-bak over various bribery and corruption charges.



If the court grants the warrant, Lee will become the fourth former South Korean leader to be arrested on criminal charges, following Chun Doo-hwan, Roh Tae-woo and Park Geun-hye.



The court is expected to deliver a decision on Lee by as early as Wednesday night.



The move by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office came five days after he underwent 21 hours of questioning over some 18 charges, including bribery, embezzlement, tax evasion and abuse of power.



Lee is suspected of receiving about eleven billion won in bribes and using auto parts company DAS to create illicit slush funds worth some 35 billion won.

