'Ex-President Lee Created 34 Bln Won in Slush Funds through DAS'

The prosecution has concluded that former President Lee Myung-bak created some 34 billion won in slush funds through auto parts company DAS over 12 years.



According to the prosecution on Tuesday, the warrant request to arrest Lee submitted to a court the previous day, stated that the ex-president created 33-point-nine billion won in slush funds, laundering the money between January 1994 and March 2006.



Prosecutors said the slush funds were used for Lee's political activities, including election campaign expenses, as well as personal use such as buying vehicles and management expenses for his house.



The prosecution also said in the warrant request that Lee established DAS in 1985 under a borrowed name with a capital of 396 million won, which was all paid by him.



The prosecution concluded that if these irregularities had been disclosed in past probes conducted just before and after Lee was elected in late 2007, his election would have been nullified.



