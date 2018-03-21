Document Disclosed Supporting Bribery Allegation Involving Fmr Pres. Lee's Wife

An allegation has been raised that former President Lee Myung-bak's election camp covered up a bribery scandal involving his wife around the time of the 2007 presidential election.

KBS on Tuesday disclosed a document supporting the allegation that Lee's former aide Chung Doo-un kept the scandal under wraps after paying hush money from his own pocket in December 2007.

In the document co-signed by another official from Lee's election camp, Chung promised to provide full support of any kind to a printer surnamed Kang, after Lee took office. 

Kang reportedly spent some 20 million won to prevent media from publishing the story about former first lady Kim Yoon-ok receiving a pricey designer bag from a businesswoman in New York. 

The document shows that Lee's election camp then paid the hush money to Kang and promised full support in writing.

