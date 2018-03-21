Court Hearing to Review Arrest Warrant for Ex-Pres Lee Set for Thursday

A court decision on whether to issue an arrest warrant for former President Lee Myung-bak is expected to be unveiled early Friday.



According to the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday, it will hold a hearing on prosecutors’ request for the arrest warrant from 10:30 a.m. Thursday.



It is uncertain whether the former president, who has been charged with pocketing eleven billion won in bribes and raising 35 billion won in slush funds, will appear in court.



If he does, the hearing is likely to be prolonged as the prosecution and Lee’s lawyers clash over the charges, most of which Lee is denying. It is also expected to take a considerable time for the court to review the charges.





