Ex-Pres. Lee Charged with Illegal Transfer of 3,400 Presidential Documents

Former President Lee Myung-bak is facing a number of charges, including the illegal transfer of some 34-hundred presidential documents.



The prosecution reportedly stated in its warrant request to arrest Lee that after he retired in 2013, about 34-hundred documents created by his presidential office were illegally moved to Yeongpo Building in Seoul without being sent to the Presidential Archives.



Prosecutors said in the warrant request that these documents contain critical evidence and information regarding auto parts company DAS, allegedly owned by Lee, and other alleged irregularities by the Lee government.



Prosecutors raided Yeongpo Building in late January and seized 40 boxes of documents from the basement of the building, including one produced by Lee's aide Kim Paik-joon in October 2009. The document reportedly contains the presidential office's response to DAS' lawsuit in the U.S. and Samsung's payment of the lawsuit fees.