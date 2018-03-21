Court to Review Arrest Warrant for Fmr Pres. Lee on Thursday, Lee Won't Attend

Anchor: A court hearing to review the prosecutions’ request for a warrant to arrest former President Lee Myung-bak has been set for Thursday. Lee, who faces multiple bribery and corruption allegations, won't be attending the hearing.

Oh Soo-young reports.



Report: The Seoul Central District Court will hold a hearing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to determine whether or not to approve a warrant to arrest former President Lee Myung-bak.



This comes a day after Seoul prosecutors requested the warrant, citing the degree of the allegations against him – some 18 charges including bribery, tax evasion and embezzlement.



They also believe the former conservative leader may try to destroy incriminating evidence, based on his denial of most of the charges against him during a 21-hour questioning session last week.



Lee's office said the former president would not attend the hearing.



In the warrant request, prosecutors stated that Lee is the real owner of auto parts company DAS, which he is believed to have used to hide his assets as well as create secret slush funds.



The 76-year-old is also believed to have taken money from Samsung Electronics to support legal fees for DAS as well as kickbacks from the National Intelligence Service and Woori Finance Holdings – all amounting to some eleven billion won in bribes and 35 billion won in embezzlement.



Prosecutors said in the warrant request that presidential documents they found in his private office in late January contain critical evidence backing up their suspicions including Lee's involvement in DAS's lawsuit in the U.S. and Samsung's payment of the lawsuit fees.



The court's decision on whether to issue an arrest warrant is expected to be announced late Thursday or early Friday.



Lee will be the second former president in South Korean history to face court review for an arrest warrant since the system was established in 1997. If approved, he would be jailed less than a year after impeached ex-President Park Geun-hye was put behind bars.

Oh Soo-young, KBS World Radio News.