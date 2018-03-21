No. of Public Servants Using Flexible Work System Triples

The flexible working hour system that was introduced to the public sector to raise productivity is quickly becoming popular among civil servants.



The Ministry of Personnel Management said on Tuesday that 116-thousand-103 public workers used the flexible working system last year, more than three times the figure from a year earlier. Nearly two thirds of all public officials utilized the system at least once last year, compared to 22 percent in 2016.



About 60 percent of those who used the system in 2017 readjusted their work start time while maintaining an eight-hour day schedule. Around 36 percent altered the amount of daily working hours within the required 40-hour workweek.



The ministry said more people have been able to benefit from the system since it allows them to apply for it just hours ahead of time while also providing various options as to how to use the system. The flexible work system was implemented in 2011.

