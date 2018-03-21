Two Minor Parties Agree to Form Negotiating Group in March

Two minor parties are forming a joint negotiating group before the National Assembly opens an extraordinary session next month.



The center-left Party for Democracy and Peace(PDP) and the left-wing Justice Party agreed on the move and announced it following a bilateral floor leaders’ meeting on Tuesday.



Representative Youn So-ha of the Justice Party said they are aiming to complete the formation of a joint negotiating body by the end of this month, but will try to produce concrete plans as early as this week.



Representative Lee Yong-ju of the PDP said the direction and goals the two parties will pursue together will be worked out through discussions, along with the name of the negotiating group, its duration and leadership.



Asked whether the two parties will divide the main posts of the group in proportion to their parliamentary seats, both lawmakers said they will try to evenly split them.

