S. Korea Lifts Cyber Security Alert against N. Korea

The South Korean government has lifted augmented vigilance against possible cyber attacks from North Korea and elsewhere more than two years after it took the measure.



The Korea Internet and Security Agency(KISA) and the Ministry of Science and ICT said on Tuesday the cyber security alert level issued for the private sector was downgraded from “attention” to “normal” as of 6 p.m.



Designed on a five-tier scale, the alert system is generally maintained at “normal" but is raised to “attention” followed by “caution” to “alert” then “serious” in tandem with the level of threats. It was upgraded to “attention” following the North’s fourth nuclear test in January 2016, and has remained at that level or "caution" ever since.



A senior KISA official said the successful hosting of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games helped the government make the decision, however, they will try to maintain sufficient readiness against possible cyber security threats.



The ministry and the agency monitored potential cyber attacks around the clock during the PyeongChang Games.



