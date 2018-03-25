Heavy Snow Watch Issued in Daegu, N. Gyeongsang on Spring Equinox

The spring equinox falls on Wednesday, marking the end of winter, but various parts of the nation are being hit with heavy snow.



A heavy snow watch has been issued for Daegu and North Gyeongsang regions. As of 8 a.m., Daegu has seen three-point-three centimeters of snowfall and Chilgok more than 13 centimeters.



Weather authorities forecast that these regions will see up to ten more centimeters of snow through Thursday.



As of 8 a.m., traffic is being restricted in four areas in Daegu and 13 in North Gyeongsang Province.



A heavy snow watch has also been issued for mountainous regions in Gangwon Province, with some areas seeing up to four centimeters of snowfall.



With the heavy snow, a number of elementary, middle and high schools are set to close in the affected regions.

