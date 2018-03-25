No. of Marriages in S. Korea Slips to Record Low

The number of marriages in the nation slipped to a record low last year.



According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 264-thousand-500 couples tied the knot last year, down a little over six percent from the previous year. The figure was the lowest to be posted since 1974 when the number of marriages amounted to 259-thousand.



The crude marriage rate, or the number of marriages per one-thousand people in a given year, stood at five-point-two, which was the lowest since 1970 when relevant statistics began to be compiled.



The crude marriage rate has been falling from six-point-six in 2011 to six-point-five in 2012, six-point-four in 2013, six in 2014 and five-point-nine in 2015.



The age bracket that saw the sharpest decline in the number of marriages on-year was the 30 somethings for both men and women.



The statistics agency blamed the sharp drop in that age bracket to people putting off marriage due to difficulties in finding jobs and housing.









