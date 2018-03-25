Police to Request Arrest Warrant for Sex Scanadal-hit Theater Director

Write : 2018-03-21 14:40:44 Update : 2018-03-21 15:00:32

Police to Request Arrest Warrant for Sex Scanadal-hit Theater Director

Police have requested a warrant to arrest theater director Lee Youn-taek, who is under investigation for allegedly committing habitual sexual assault.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Wednesday that a special investigative team on sexual crimes has decided to seek an arrest warrant for the former director on the charge of habitual sexual assault.

Based on Lee's admission of sexual violence over two questioning sessions, police have deemed his crimes habitual, saying he poses a flight risk and may attempt to destroy evidence.

Lee has been accused of sexually assaulting 17 women in his theater troupe on over 62 occasions, from 1999 to 2016.





  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>