Health Insurance Premiums Imposed on Korean Subscribers Top 50 Tln Won

The amount of insurance premiums imposed on South Korean subscribers to the state health insurance service has topped 50 trillion won for the first time.



According to data by the National Health Insurance Service on Wednesday, the service imposed 50-point-four trillion won of insurance premiums in total on its subscribers last year, up about six percent from a year earlier.



People aged over 65 accounted for about 40 percent of the total medical costs.



Monthly insurance premiums paid by each household also increased by three-point-one percent on-year to top 100-thousand won for the first time.













