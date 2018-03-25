Gov't Postpones Plan to Compensate Reports of Unrestrained Dogs

Write : 2018-03-21 16:29:43 Update : 2018-03-21 17:17:26

Gov't Postpones Plan to Compensate Reports of Unrestrained Dogs

The government has indefinitely postponed a plan to compensate those reporting owners of unrestrained dogs spotted in a public place a day before its scheduled implementation. 

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Wednesday announced the decision, saying social consensus has yet to be made on the plan despite efforts to collect public opinions. It said additional discussions and reviews will be made. 

However, a revision to the Animal Protection Law aimed to toughen punishments for cruelty to animals will be implemented beginning on Thursday as planned. 

Under the revision, those caught abusing animals will face up to two years in prison and a 20-million won in fine, compared with up to one year in prison and a ten-million won in fine under the current law. 

